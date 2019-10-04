New
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 512GB WiFi Tablet
$699 $999
free shipping

That's $300 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $50 less in March. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Available in four colors (Gold pictured).
Features
  • 2017 model
  • 10.5" Retina display with 120Hz refresh rate and dynamic adjustment
  • A10X Fusion chip with a 6-core CPU and 12-core GPU
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi with MIMO
  • Touch ID fingerprint sensor
  • 12MP camera with 4K HD video
  • 7MP FaceTime HD camera
  • 64-bit desktop-class architecture
  • Model: MPGK2LL/A
