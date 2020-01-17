Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 41 mins ago
Apple iPad Air 32GB WiFi Tablet
$140 $180
free shipping

It's the best deal we could find for a refurb today by $57. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • A 1-year warranty applies, but it is unclear who backs it.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals iPads Walmart Apple
Refurbished Air 32GB Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register