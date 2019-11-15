Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 34 mins ago
Apple iMac Intel Core i5 3.8GHz 27" Retina 5K All-in-One Desktop (2017)
$1,599 $2,299
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by a whopping $510. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i5 3.8GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
  • 27" 5120x2880 (5K) IPS Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 2TB Fusion Drive
  • AMD Radeon Pro 580 8GB graphics card
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Gigabit Ethernet, Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.0
  • macOS 10.12 (Sierra)
  • Model: MNED2LL/A
