Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Best Buy · 29 mins ago
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch
$299 $349
free shipping

That's within $22 of the best deal we've seen for a refurb (this is new) and the lowest price for a new one now by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • The price drops automatically for My Best Buy members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Features
  • in Gold Aluminum/Pink Sand
  • W3 dual-core processor
  • 324x394 OLED display
  • 16GB internal storage
  • 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS
  • 18-hour battery life
  • watchOS 5
  • Model: MU682LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches Best Buy Apple
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register