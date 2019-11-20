Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch w/ Sport Band
$170 $199
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $17.) Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon matches this price.
Features
  • available in Space Gray or White
  • GPS and barometric altimeter
  • dual-core processor
  • intelligent activity tracker
  • WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 capable
  • WatchOS 4
  • swimproof
  • Model: MTF02LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches Walmart Apple
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register