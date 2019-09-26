Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $80 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
An incredibly rare $15 discount on the newest Apple smartwatch model so soon after release. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $70. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we've seen for this smartwatch in any condition and $18 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb today. (For further reference, it's tied with our mention from three weeks ago.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $41 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $50.) Buy Now at eBay
That's around $30 under the best price we could find for a similar model. Buy Now at eBay
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
That's $124 less than what you'd pay for a sealed new unit. (We saw another open-box model for $200 in our May mention.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find for an open-box unit by $24. (It's tied with the lowest price we could find anywhere else for a refurbished watch.) Buy Now at eBay
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now at Apple
That's the lowest price we could find by $398 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $30 and the best price we've seen for a factory-sealed GSM/CDMA unlocked model. Buy Now at Apple
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
