B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Apple Mac mini i7 3.2GHz 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD (2018)
$1,549 $1,699
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Coffee Lake i7-8700B 3.2GHz 6-core processor
  • 16GB memory, 512GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0
  • macOS
  • Model: Z0W1-MRTR27-BH
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Mac Mini Desktop Computers B&H Photo Video Apple
Core i7 Popularity: 2/5
