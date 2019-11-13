Open Offer in New Tab
Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i5 13" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2019)
$1,300... or less $1,500
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $94, although some stores charge $1,500. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Live near a Micro Center? Micro Center offers it for $1,179 with in-store pickup.
  • Amazon matches the B&H Photo Video price.
Features
  • available in silver or space gray
  • Intel Core i5 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • macOS Mojave
  • Model: MUHR2LL/A
