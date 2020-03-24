Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Air i5 13" Laptop w/ 128GB SSD & Touch ID (2018)
$899 $1,099
free shipping

That's a buck under our mention from last Black Friday week and the lowest price we could find by $98 today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Brands Mart USA has it for a close price
Features
  • Space Gray
  • Intel Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • touch ID
  • macOS (Mojave)
  • Model: MVFH2LL/A
  • Published 1 hr ago
