This 5kg spool of Anycubic 3D PLA filament is $31 via promo code "VSUSAFF6", down from $129. It's a large-capacity spool sized for extended 3D printing projects without needing frequent reloads. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 5kg spool of PLA filament
- 1.75mm filament diameter
- Compatible with FDM 3D printers, including Kobra S1C and K3C models
- Eco-friendly material composition
- Solid form
This Kingroon filament bundle drops to $44 via promo code "USFB08C", down from $190. It packs 10 kg of PLA and PETG filament, giving 3D printer owners a large supply of material in one order. Get free shipping from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 10 kg total filament bundle in mixed colors
- 1.75mm diameter, compatible with most FDM 3D printers
- Includes PLA and PETG material options
- 2-year shelf life
- Ships from a U.S. warehouse
This Kingroon 10 kg multicolor PLA filament bundle is priced at $52 after promo code "USFB08C", down from $262. Each 1 kg roll measures the standard 1.75mm diameter used by most desktop 3D printers, and the filament carries a 2-year shelf life when stored properly. Shipping is free from a US-based seller. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 10 kg (22 lb.) total of PLA filament included
- Multicolor mix, sold in 1 kg rolls
- 1.75mm filament diameter for standard 3D printers
- PLA material, biodegradable and low-odor
- 2-year shelf life when stored properly
- Ships free from the United States
At AliExpress today, you can get this Silk PLA filament spool in Skin Tone (pictured) or Copper for around $7. That's $15 less than its original price. It'll even ship for free from the seller. The filament works with most FDM 3D printers. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 1.75mm diameter filament
- Available in 200g, 250g, 500g, or 1000g spool sizes
- Silk PLA material with a smooth, glossy finish
- Compatible with most FDM 3D printers
- Available in skin tone and copper colors
- 1-year shelf life
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
With promo code "USNS05", this Nnovaroom shelving unit drops to $25. That's a $3 drop since we listed it two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. Shipping is free from a local warehouse, too. The coupon expires on August 26.
You can use the coupon "VSUSAFF6" to cut $6 off a higher quality, more commercial version of this unit on the same page. That drops to $48 after the code. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 72" tall adjustable metal shelving unit
- Double layer column design
- Iron and metal frame construction
- Suited for warehouse, basement, or kitchen use
- No-fuss, tool-free style installation
This SucceBuy utility cart is $34, down from $143 via promo code "USFB08C". It holds up to 550 lb. across its shelves and rolls on 360° swivel wheels for easier maneuvering in a garage, warehouse, or cleaning setup. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Holds up to 550 lb.
- Available in 2-shelf or 3-shelf configurations
- 360° swivel wheels for maneuverability
- Ergonomic storage handle for pushing and pulling
- CE certified
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