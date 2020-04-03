Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Anker Soundcore Spirit X2 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$60 $80
free shipping

That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
  • up to 9 hours battery without case (36 with)
  • built-in mic
  • headset controls
  • Model: A3918Z11
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Anker
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register