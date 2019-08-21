New
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air Earbuds
$31
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Anker Soundcore Liberty Air Earbuds in White for $36.99. In-cart it drops to $31.44. With free shipping, that's $49 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now

  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • Dual microphones
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Up to five hours of playback
  • Includes a charging case
  • Model: A3902J21
