At Woot, get this Anker Prime 26,250mAh 300W Power Bank w/ Fast Charging Base for $220. It's the best deal we could find by $110. It packs a 26,250mAh battery with 300W total output, enough to charge two MacBook Pros at once, and it recharges at up to 250W, faster than most power banks. Note that this unit ships in bulk packaging rather than retail packaging. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 26,250mAh (99.75Wh) battery capacity, TSA-approved for flights
- 300W total output across two USB-C ports and one USB-A port
- Up to 140W fast charging speed with a 5A cable
- Recharges at up to 250W using both USB-C ports
- PowerIQ 4.0 tech shifts power automatically between connected devices
- App control for monitoring charging status and adjusting power output
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Expires 9/1/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 2/5
Small enough to toss in a pocket or bag without noticing the weight, which makes it a solid backup for travel or long days away from an outlet. Apply coupon code "25SARMDY" for a savings of $20, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB-C or Micro-USB input
- durable ABS shell
- Model: VT103
Handy for anyone tired of carrying a separate charging cable, since the built-in USB-C plug means one less cord to lose in your bag, and the 100W output is enough to fast-charge a laptop, not just a phone. Apply coupon code "FPQEKARV" for a total savings of $17, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100W USB-C output for laptops and mobile devices
- Integrated built-in USB-C charging cable
- Charge three devices simultaneously
- Fast 30W recharging speed
- Digital display for real-time battery status
This power bank is $20.95, down from $129.99 at Walmart. It packs a 20,000mAh capacity with 22.5W fast charging across a USB-C port and two USB-A ports, plus an LED display to track battery level and charging status. Spend $35 for free shipping. Otherwise, shipping adds $6.99. Buy Now at Walmart
- 20,000mAh battery capacity
- 22.5W fast charging with PD 3.0 and QC4+ support
- One USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and one Micro USB input
- LED display shows battery level and charging status
- Low current mode for safely charging smaller electronics
- Built-in protection against overheating, overload, short-circuiting, and overcharging
At $35, that's 50% off for a 20,000mAh power bank rated at 190W output, which means it can charge most laptops at full speed alongside your phone at the same time. Prime members can apply coupon code "ODXTJ7F3" to get the discount. Buy Now at Amazon
- 190W total output with three-port simultaneous charging
- 20000mAh high-capacity battery for long-lasting power
- Reinforced integrated USB-C cable for durability and portability
- Digital display for real-time power and status monitoring
- Airline-approved design with integrated thermal safety protection
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Best of Woot sale spans electronics, apparel, and home goods, with discounts running up to 74% off the reference prices. Highlights include the JBL Charge 6 waterproof Bluetooth speaker at $129.95 and a BLUEAIR HEPA purifier paired with a sunrise alarm clock at $57.99, down from $199.99. Deals across the sale range from small accessories like a JanSport mini backpack to bigger-ticket items like a Whynter portable ice maker. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Patio Clearance sale covers a wide range of outdoor gear, including umbrellas, gazebos, fire pits, hammocks, and porch swings. Some standouts include a California Umbrella outdoor chair pad set of 2 for $29.99 and an Astella 11' round tilting aluminum patio umbrella for $49.99, both marked as steep discounts off their reference prices. The sale spans furniture, shade structures, and yard accessories, making it worth a look for anyone stocking up on patio essentials ahead of next summer. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Cleanup Crew sale covers yard bags, utility carts, wagons, and tarps for fall yard work. Deals include the Everyfun Collapsible Wagon Cart at $69.99, down from $159.99, and the DuraSack Self-Standing Raking Leaf Bags 2-pack at $22.99, marked down from $49.99. The sale also includes heavier equipment like the Landworks Utility Power Wagon at $749.99, discounted from $1,235.94. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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