Small enough to toss in a pocket or bag without noticing the weight, which makes it a solid backup for travel or long days away from an outlet. Apply coupon code "25SARMDY" for a savings of $20, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB-C or Micro-USB input
- durable ABS shell
- Model: VT103
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
Handy for anyone tired of carrying a separate charging cable, since the built-in USB-C plug means one less cord to lose in your bag, and the 100W output is enough to fast-charge a laptop, not just a phone. Apply coupon code "FPQEKARV" for a total savings of $17, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100W USB-C output for laptops and mobile devices
- Integrated built-in USB-C charging cable
- Charge three devices simultaneously
- Fast 30W recharging speed
- Digital display for real-time battery status
This power bank is $20.95, down from $129.99 at Walmart. It packs a 20,000mAh capacity with 22.5W fast charging across a USB-C port and two USB-A ports, plus an LED display to track battery level and charging status. Spend $35 for free shipping. Otherwise, shipping adds $6.99. Buy Now at Walmart
- 20,000mAh battery capacity
- 22.5W fast charging with PD 3.0 and QC4+ support
- One USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and one Micro USB input
- LED display shows battery level and charging status
- Low current mode for safely charging smaller electronics
- Built-in protection against overheating, overload, short-circuiting, and overcharging
At $35, that's 50% off for a 20,000mAh power bank rated at 190W output, which means it can charge most laptops at full speed alongside your phone at the same time. Prime members can apply coupon code "ODXTJ7F3" to get the discount. Buy Now at Amazon
- 190W total output with three-port simultaneous charging
- 20000mAh high-capacity battery for long-lasting power
- Reinforced integrated USB-C cable for durability and portability
- Digital display for real-time power and status monitoring
- Airline-approved design with integrated thermal safety protection
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|66%
|$12 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$10
|Buy Now
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