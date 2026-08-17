This certified refurbished Anker Prime Charging Station is $65 at eBay. You'd pay $100 for a new unit. Shipping is free. A 2-year Allstate warranty applies. Buy Now at eBay
- 8-in-1 USB-C power strip with 2 AC outlets
- 240W total output for fast charging
- 5-ft. cable length
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Published 35 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
This Anker Prime charging station is $99.74, matching its all-time low price and well below the $149.99 list price. It charges an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, folds flat for travel, and supports 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qi2.2-certified 25W wireless charging
- Charges iPhone 17 Pro to 50% in 26 minutes
- AirCool system operates at 19 dB, keeps phone below 98.6°F
- Folds to 3.74" x 2.38" x 1.22", weighs 8 oz
- MFi-certified Apple Watch charging
- Includes 45W USB-C adapter and 5-ft USB-C cable
Anker's certified refurbished lineup at eBay covers everything from compact wall chargers to full-size portable power stations. A 250W GaN charging station with an LCD display is $85, down from $170, and a SOLIX C1000X power station drops to $507 from $999. The range spans small accessories under $15 up to larger power stations over $500. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
Charges your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously from a single pad, which is useful if you want to clear nightstand clutter without buying separate chargers. At $20, that's $30 off the $50 list price. My Best Buy members get free shipping (and it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Charges phone, earbuds, and Apple Watch simultaneously
- 15W fast wireless charging
- Strong magnetic alignment for secure device placement
- Foldable, travel-friendly design
- Universal Qi compatibility for wide device support
Best Buy offers the Energizer 3-in-1 15W Foldable Qi Certified Wireless Charger for $16.99. That's a $23 savings. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Charges a phone, earbuds, & Apple Watch at the same time
Best Buy offers the Belkin Boost↑Charge USB-C to Lightning Cable 2-Pack for $10.99 for a $19 low. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
This refurb Acer PM161Q is $34, down from its normal price of $140 on eBay. It's the best-ever deal we've seen for this model, in any condition. The monitor draws power and video over a single USB-C cable and weighs under 2 lbs, making it suited for use as a travel second screen. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1080 IPS panel, 15.6"
- 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time
- 250 cd/m² brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2x USB-C ports (power and video input)
- 1x Mini HDMI input
- Condition: Very Good - Refurbished
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
Using promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", these Goodfellow & Co. Comfort Wear Trousers drop to $8.03, down from their $40 list price. Shipping is free, too. The cotton-spandex blend fabric offers stretch, and the trousers include a fly hook and zipper closure with side and back pockets. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Cotton-spandex blend fabric
- Regular rise, relaxed fit, relaxed legs
- Fly hook and zipper closure
- Two side pockets and back pockets
- 32" inseam
- Machine washable, tumble dry
eBay offers the Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger with Built-In Screen for an in-cart price of $55.99. That's a $24 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
At B&H, this Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger is $24 off, priced at $56. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a built-in display that shows real-time power output and temperature. It also supports charging two laptops at once, with two of its USB-C ports each capable of delivering up to 70W simultaneously. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Delivers up to 140W total power output
- Includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port
- Built-in color display shows power output and temperature
- ActiveShield 4.0 system monitors temperature in real time
- Uses GaN technology for a compact, travel-friendly size
- Ports face downward to reduce stress on the wall socket
This Anker Prime dock matches its all-time low at $320, down from its $400 regular price. It supports dual 8K displays on compatible laptops and can charge a connected device at up to 140W through its Thunderbolt 5 port. Buy Now at Amazon
- Two Thunderbolt 5 downstream ports plus one Thunderbolt 5 upstream port
- Two USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, and SD and TF card readers
- Supports up to 8K@60Hz on one display or dual 8K@60Hz on Thunderbolt 5 Windows laptops
- 140W max charging via Thunderbolt 5 upstream port with PD 3.1 support
- 2.5Gbps Ethernet port and HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 2.1 output
- Built-in active cooling system to prevent overheating
This Anker 140W charger is $25 off, dropping to $64.99. It can power four devices at once and its color display shows real-time charging status and temperature, a feature not found on most basic chargers. A 5-ft. USB-C cable is included, saving the cost of a separate purchase. Buy Now at Amazon
- Charges four devices at once using GaN technology
- Two USB-C ports each output up to 140W
- Charges a 15" MacBook Air to 50% in 30 minutes
- High-definition display shows charging status, temperature, and port details
- Includes a 5-ft. 240W USB-C to USB-C cable
- Measures 2.7" x 2.7" x 1.4" and weighs 9.7 oz.
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|56%
|--
|$65
|Buy Now
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