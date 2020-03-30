Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Amped Wireless High Power Touchscreen 802.11ac WiFi Range Extender
$25 $60
free shipping w/ $35

That's the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Pad your order to $35 to get free shipping.
Features
  • up to 10,000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage
  • touch screen setup
  • Model: TAP-EX2
