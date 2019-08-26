Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Ameriwood Home Williams Kitchen Cart for $69 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ameriwood Home Penelope Entryway Storage Bench in Espresso for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $59. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ameriwood Home Dakota L-Shaped Desk with Bookshelves in Black for $79 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41, although we saw it for $5 less a month ago. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ameriwood Home 72" Kitchen Pantry Cabinet in White for $116.65 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30.
Update: The price has dropped to $113.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ameriwood Home Chicago Electric Fireplace TV Console for TVs up to 50" in Espresso for $210.91 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $48. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Society Den Madison Queen Storage Platform Bed for $599 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $59.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's $200 under our mention from last October, $400 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
For Sam's Club members, Sam's Club takes up to $1,200 off select furniture for its Labor Day Furniture Sale. (Non-members pay a 10% surcharge, so in many cases it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) Plus, most items bag free shipping. Shop Now
Wayfair continues to offer the Zipcode Design Sabine Sleeper Loveseat in several colors for $240.99 with free shipping. That's $46 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $238.99. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Modern Rustic Interiors Austen Twin Convertible Sleeper Sofa in several colors (Mustard pictured) for $247.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24 and $49 under our June mention of a very similar couch. (Most stores charge around $297.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Ameriwood Home Altra Owen Retro Desk in Weathered Oak for $46.99 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
