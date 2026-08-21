This Spirit of the American West Coin Collection from American Coin Treasures is $27.98, down from $54. You'd pay at least $8 more elsewhere. The set brings together turn-of-the-20th-century coin designs in a themed collection. Buy Now at QVC
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Published 55 min ago
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Here you'll find deals on a large selection of Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Even better, use promo code "LUXEFASHION" to get an extra 15% off. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 23. Shop Now at eBay
Macy's Semi Annual Jewelry Sale covers a wide range of watch brands, including Bulova, Citizen, Seiko, Michael Kors, and Fossil, in both men's and women's styles, marked 20% to 50% off. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Pictured is the Seiko Men's Chronograph Essentials Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch for $212 ($53 off). Shop Now at Macy's
Macy's Semi Annual Jewelry Sale covers a wide range of fine jewelry, including diamond and gemstone rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings in materials like sterling silver and 14k gold.Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
This roll of 20 Silver American Eagle coins is priced at $1,380, down from $1,457 at Walmart. Each coin contains 1 oz of 0.999 fine silver, for a total of 20 troy oz. across the roll. Buy Now at Walmart
This Logo Brands NFL tumbler is $14, down from $17 at QVC. It's a double-wall clear design that holds 16 oz. and features officially licensed NFL team branding. Shipping adds $3.50. You'd pay a total price including shipping of $30 elsewhere, so you're getting a real-world price low of $9. Buy Now at QVC
- Holds 16 oz.
- Double-wall clear construction
- Features NFL team logo design
- Available in all NFL teams
- Dishwasher-safe design (if stated) not confirmed on page
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