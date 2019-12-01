Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 49 mins ago
Altec Lansing Super LifeJacket Jolt Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$100 $200
free shipping

That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • built-in Qi wireless charging pad
  • up to 30 hours playtime per charge
  • Model: IMW889L
