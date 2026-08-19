The Macy's Hotel Collection Bedding sale takes 30% off or more across comforter sets, sheets, duvet covers, and pillows. We've pictured the Hotel Collection Shadow Floral Queen Comforter Set for $109.93 ($440 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Final Sale items can't be returned or exchanged. Shop Now at Macy's