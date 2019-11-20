Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 45 mins ago
Alienware 34" Curved G-Sync Gaming Monitor
$650
free shipping

That's $57 under our July mention, the best price today by $50, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by antonline via eBay
Features
  • 3440x1440 (WQHD) native resolution
  • 120Hz native refresh rate w/ Nvidia G-Sync support
  • DisplayPort & HDMI
  • four USB 3.0 ports
  • height-, tilt-, and swivel-adjustable stand
  • Model: AW3418DW
