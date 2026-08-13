AliExpress is running its Dollar Express bundle deals, with items across tools, electronics, beauty, and home categories priced as low as $0.33 for new customers only. Shoppers get free shipping by adding three items to their cart, making it easy to combine several low-cost finds like headlamps, earbuds, or storage organizers into one order. Shop Now at AliExpress
- Items span electronics, tools, home, beauty, and pet supplies categories
- Prices on featured items start at $0.33
- Free shipping when three items are added to cart
- Includes gadgets such as headlamps, earbuds, smartwatches, and digital calipers
- Storage and organizer items available for tools, hardware, and small parts
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Published 14 min ago
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
This foldable trunk storage box is $69.47, down from $151.02. It collapses flat for easy storage when it's not holding gear, making it useful for both car trunk organization and outdoor camping trips. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Foldable design for easy storage when not in use
- Available in the Black Gold, 66L color and size option
- Suited for car trunk organization and outdoor camping use
- Made for household and vehicle storage and organizing tasks
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
This Hisent foldable electric bike is $159, down from $400.85, via promo code "FSUS15". It runs on a 500W motor paired with a 48V battery available in 10AH to 17.5AH capacities, giving it a range of roughly 19 to 37 miles and a top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 500W motor power
- 48V battery with 10AH to 17.5AH capacity options
- Top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH
- Range per charge of about 19 to 37 miles
- Foldable frame design
- Single-seat capacity
This sports water bottle from AliExpress has dropped to just 99 cents, down from its original price of $6.34. It'll ship for free from the seller, too. There's a limit of one of these deals per person. The bottle is BPA free, dishwasher safe, and comes with an anti-corrosion coating, making it suited for outdoor use. Shop Now at AliExpress
- Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning
- Includes anti-corrosion coating
- Suitable for boiling water use
- Designed for outdoor activities such as climbing
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