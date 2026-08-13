Adorama's Back to School Tech Deals cover a wide range of categories, from laptops and monitors to printers and storage. A Dell UltraSharp U4025QW 39.7" curved monitor is $750 off at $1,649.99, while the Dell Pro 16 PC16250 laptop drops to $1,024.99, a $474 discount. The sale also includes Apple MacBook Air models with the M5 chip, gaming desktops, and accessories like SSDs and memory cards for students setting up a home or dorm workspace. All orders over $50 ship for free. Shop Now at Adorama
- Laptops and desktop computers from brands like Apple, Dell, and Lenovo
- Monitors including 4K and curved ultrawide displays
- Storage options such as portable SSDs, memory cards, and NAS drives
- Printers, projectors, webcams, and headphones
- Computer accessories including keyboards, docking stations, and laptop bags
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Published 23 min ago
Best Buy's PC accessories sale covers mice, keyboards, webcams, and battery backups from brands like Logitech and APC. The Logitech M325s wireless mouse is $12.99, down from $22.99, while an APC 1500VA battery backup is $189.99, down from $219.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Best Buy
Dell offers the Dell Pro 4-in-1 USB-C Travel Hub for $35. That's a $10 savings from original list and the best price we could find. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 USB-C ports
- 1 HDMI port
- supports 4K resolution at 60Hz
At Amazon Haul, get this USB to USB-C & Micro USB Adapter 8-Pack for $2.90. It's the best price we could find by $7. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 8 adapters total
- Converts USB-A to USB-C and Micro USB to USB-C
- Compatible with laptops, cars, smartphones, headphones, microphones, and PCs
- Male-to-female connector design
A single cable that handles USB-C, Lightning, and Micro-USB connections in one 5-foot cord is useful if you're regularly charging devices across different ecosystems. Apply coupon code "XKCZDEAL" for a savings of $10. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4-in-1 multi-device universal charging
- 65W fast charging and high-speed data transfer
- Real-time wattage display via smart chip
- Supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Adorama's clearance sale spans categories from photography filters and lighting to musical instruments and home electronics, with discounts of 35% or more. Deals include the Casio PX-770 digital piano (pictured) starting at $699, down from $1,079.99, and the H&A Deluxe Gig Bag for classical guitars at $19.99, down from $79.99. Other standouts include a Godox VL200 II LED video light at $299, marked down from $549. Shipping is free on many items. Shop Now at Adorama
- Covers audio, computers, home electronics, musical instruments, photography, video, and optics gear
- Includes items from brands like Godox, LEE Filters, Hoya, B + W, Nanoleaf, and Casio
- Discounts range from 35% to 75% off across the clearance section
- Prices span from under $20 accessories to over $1,200 speakers and lighting equipment
Adorama's clearance on Apple covers a handful of MacBooks and accessories at reduced prices. The Apple MacBook Pro 14" with the M3 Pro chip is $1,799, down from $2,499, while the MacBook Air 13.6" with the M3 chip drops to $1,549 from $2,099. Smaller accessories are discounted too, including the Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad at $79, down from $149. Shop Now at Adorama
- MacBook Pro 14" with M3 Pro chip, marked down from $2,499 to $1,799
- MacBook Air 13.6" with M2 chip, marked down from $1,699 to $1,199
- MacBook Air 13.6" with M3 chip, marked down from $2,099 to $1,549
- Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad, marked down from $149 to $79
- Apple Lightning to Digital AV Adapter, marked down from $54 to $44
Adorama's Deals & Specials page spans cameras, lenses, drones, audio, and musical instruments from brands like Nikon, Sony, Canon, and Panasonic. The Canon EOS C70 digital camera body is $1,100 off at $3,699, while the Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera with NIKKOR Z 180-600mm lens is $1,000 off at $5,246.95. Smaller ticket items are discounted too, including the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones at $398, down $60. Shop Now at Adorama
- Mirrorless cameras from Nikon, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and OM System
- Camera lenses, lighting, and studio equipment
- Drones, action cameras, and home theater gear
- Audio equipment including wireless headphones
- Musical instruments and computer accessories
This Energy Take Classic 5.1 Channel Home Theater System is now just $219 at Adorama when you apply the promo code "JHCE5839" at checkout. It's $80 cheaper than what you'd pay at Amazon. Plus, shipping is free. This bundle includes a 200-watt subwoofer, a center channel speaker, and four satellite speakers, giving buyers a complete surround sound setup in one purchase. Buy Now at Adorama
- 5.1 channel home theater speaker system with high-gloss black finish
- 200-watt subwoofer with an 8" driver and front-firing port
- Center and satellite speakers with a 3" poly-titanium woofer and 0.75" aluminum-dome tweeter
- Ribbed Elliptical Surround woofer design for low distortion
- Includes subwoofer, center speaker, and four satellite speakers
- Backed by a 5-year limited warranty
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