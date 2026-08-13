Adorama's Back to School Tech Deals cover a wide range of categories, from laptops and monitors to printers and storage. A Dell UltraSharp U4025QW 39.7" curved monitor is $750 off at $1,649.99, while the Dell Pro 16 PC16250 laptop drops to $1,024.99, a $474 discount. The sale also includes Apple MacBook Air models with the M5 chip, gaming desktops, and accessories like SSDs and memory cards for students setting up a home or dorm workspace. All orders over $50 ship for free. Shop Now at Adorama