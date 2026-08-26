Musician's Friend has the Acoustic A1000 acoustic instrument amp at $350, down from $600, as its Stupid Deal of the Day. Shipping is free. This deal ends August 27 at 9:00 AM ET. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- 100-watt solid-state power (2 x 50W true stereo)
- Two independent channels with combo XLR/1/4" jacks
- Dual digital effects processors w/ 20 preset & 20 user programs
- Automatic feedback elimination circuit on each channel
- Bluetooth connectivity for wireless playback
- Two 8" full-range neodymium co-axial speakers
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Expires in 19 hr
Published 35 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Woot's Musical Instruments & Accessories sale covers a wide mix of gear, from a Shure Rycote Shoe Mount at $12 to a Soundcraft MSB-32R 32-channel mixer at $1,500. Guitars, amps, keyboards, drums, and pro audio equipment from brands like Fender, Yamaha, JBL, and Shure are all included, with discounts ranging up to 88% off the reference price. This deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Sweetwater's Labor Day Sale spans thousands of products across guitars, drums, keyboards, studio gear, live sound, and cameras. Deals include the pictured DW 5-piece drum shell pack at $2,000 off its regular price of $7,799, and an RCF EVOX JMix8 portable PA system at $1,099, down from $1,499. Discounts range from small accessories under $25 up to premium gear well over $1,000, covering nearly every category of music and audio equipment. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Covers guitars, amps, drums, and percussion
- Includes studio and recording gear, microphones, and wireless systems
- Spans keyboards, synths, and band and orchestra instruments
- Includes live sound, lighting, and DJ equipment
- Cameras, video gear, and home audio and electronics included
Guitar Center's Fender Sale spans electric guitars, bass guitars, amplifiers, and pro audio gear from Fender along with related brands like Squier, Jackson, Gretsch Guitars, and EVH. We've pictured the Fender Player II Telecaster Electric Guitar for $765 (485 off). Both new and used gear are available, with financing options offered on many instruments. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 26. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- Covers guitars, bass, amplifiers, effects, and pro audio gear
- Includes brands like Fender, Squier, Jackson, Gretsch Guitars, Charvel, and EVH
- Fender Player II Stratocaster HSS electric guitar priced at $791.99
- Squier Sonic Stratocaster limited-edition electric guitar pack priced at $332.99
- Both new and used instruments included
- Financing available on select items
Musician's Friend is discounting demo gear across guitars, drums, keyboards, and studio equipment, with savings reaching up to $750. We've pictured the Epiphone Firebird Electric Guitar for $699 ($100 off). Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Demo units across guitars, drums, keyboards, and pro audio gear
- 659 items included in the sale
- Discounts range from $5 to $750 off individual items
- Brands include Gibson, Fender, Martin, Epiphone, PRS, DW, and Yamaha
- Some items offer an additional discount applied in cart
- Monthly financing available on select items
Musician's Friend is offering discounts across more than 1,300 band and orchestra items, from student instruments to professional gear. The Jupiter JEP1020 Performance Series 4-Valve Euphonium drops to $2,499, down from $3,799, while the King 1135W Series 3-Valve Tuba is $6,139, down from $7,139. Marching percussion, string instrument outfits, and accessories like cases and carriers are also included, with some accessories getting an extra 15% off orders of $99 or more using code "acc15". Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Over 1,300 items included across band and orchestra gear
- Discounts on saxophones, trumpets, French horns, and tubas
- Marching percussion including snare, tenor, and bass drums with carriers
- String instrument outfits available including violins, cellos, and basses
- Open-box options offer additional savings on select instruments
- Some accessories get an extra 15% off $99+ with code acc15
Musician's Friend has amplifier deals spanning guitar combos, bass amps, and speaker cabinets from brands like Fender, MESA/Boogie, Blackstar, and EVH. A Fender Limited-Edition '65 Princeton Bordeaux Reserve combo (pictured) is $300 off at $1,379.99, while smaller options like the Rogue G-10 combo amp run $59.99. The sale also includes demo units from MESA/Boogie and Darkglass with extra percentage-based savings applied in cart. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Guitar and bass combo amps, amp heads, and speaker cabinets included
- Brands include Fender, MESA/Boogie, Blackstar, EVH, BOSS, and Ampeg
- Tube and solid-state models available
- Wattages range from battery-powered mini amps to 1,000W bass heads
- Includes portable, wireless, and headphone amp options
- Some items offered as demo gear with additional in-cart savings
Musician's Friend is running its Labor Day Sale across guitars, drums, amps, and live sound gear, with markdowns like the DW 5-Piece Collectors shell pack at $3,500, down from $5,175. Accessories and cases over $99 get an extra 15% off with promo code "LABOR", and there are separate demo gear and B-stock sections offering further savings on previously played or manufacturer-certified equipment. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Covers electric and acoustic guitars, basses, amps, drums, and effects pedals
- Discounts on featured brands including Fender, Yamaha, Martin, Epiphone, and Jackson
- Separate demo gear and B-stock sections with additional markdowns
- Extra 15% off accessories and cases over $99 with code LABOR
- Live sound gear from Harbinger and QSC included in the discounts
Musician's Friend has a wide range of guitar effects pedals discounted, including brands like MXR, Electro-Harmonix, BOSS, DigiTech, and Line 6. We've pictured the MXR M66S Classic Overdrive for $59.99 ($15 off). Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Guitar effects pedals from brands like MXR, Electro-Harmonix, BOSS, DigiTech, and Line 6
- Includes overdrive, distortion, delay, reverb, pitch-shifting, and multi-effects pedals
- Pedalboards and footswitch accessories also included
- Discounts range from about $6 up to $150 off select pedals
- Some listings marked as demo gear or closeout deals
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