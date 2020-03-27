Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 49 mins ago
Acer Spin 3 Kaby Lake i3 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$399 $450
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $74. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) multi-touch display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: NX.GZRAA.011
