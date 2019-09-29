New
Acer Kaby Lake R i5 16" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$429 $529
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) WLED-backlit display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • HDMI, USB-C 3.1, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0 ports
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: A515-51-523X
