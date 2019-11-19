Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Acer Intel Atom Quad 14" Chromebook w/ Sleeve
$159 $299
free shipping

That's $70 under our August mention and a low now by $100. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Atom x5-E8000 1.04GHz Braswell quad-core processor
  • 14" 720p (1366x768) LED display
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: CB3-431-12K1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Walmart Acer
Atom 14 inch Staff Pick Chromebooks Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register