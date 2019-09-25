New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Acer Aspire 1 Intel Celeron 1.1GHz 15.6" Laptop
$179 $249
free shipping

That's a savings of $70 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 15.6" 1366x768 LCD
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB eMMc
  • Windows 10 in S mode
  • Model: A115-31-C23T
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart Acer
Celeron 15.6 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register