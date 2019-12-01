Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 53 mins ago
Acer 15 Intel Atom x5 1.04GHz 15.6″ Chromebook
$159 $229
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
  • Intel Atom x5-E8000 1.04GHz Braswell quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 LED LCD
  • 4GB RAM
  • 16GB eMMC storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: CB3-532-108H
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Acer
Atom Chromebooks Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register