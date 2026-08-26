At $249, this ASUS Vivobook Go beats the current $300 Amazon price and comes in well below its $400 list price. It also includes a one year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription, which adds extra value beyond the hardware. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at ANTOnline
- Intel N150 quad-core processor
- 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display
- 4GB LPDDR5 memory
- 128GB UFS storage
- Includes one year of Microsoft 365 Personal subscription
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Popularity: 3/5
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy's open-box section has laptops from big brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, massively discounted. The prices start as low as $132 and there are nearly 100 discounted builds to choose from. Open-box units are products returned under Best Buy's return policy and are verified to work, though they won't ship in their original packaging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Newegg's eBay store covers a wide range of laptops, from budget business models like the HP ProBook x360 11 at $163.49 to high-end gaming machines like the MSI Raider 18" with an RTX 5080 graphics chip at $3,619.99. Shoppers can find everyday laptops from Dell Latitude and HP EliteBook alongside gaming-focused models from MSI, Acer, and ASUS with high-refresh-rate displays and dedicated graphics. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at eBay
- Gaming laptops with dedicated graphics from brands like MSI and Acer
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- Screen sizes ranging from 11.6" to 18"
- Configurations with up to 64GB of memory and 2TB of storage
Best Buy's Back to School AI-Enabled sale covers laptops, 2-in-1s, and tablets from brands like Microsoft, ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, and Acer. Several Copilot+ PCs, such as the HP OmniBook X Flip and ASUS Zenbook A14, are priced at $699.99, down from $999.99. Buy Now at Best Buy
ANTonline's Summer Sale covers a wide range of laptops, monitors, and accessories, including Lenovo Legion gaming notebooks with RTX 5060 and 5070 graphics starting around $1,399. Microsoft's Surface Pro Copilot+ PC with a 13" OLED touchscreen is $1,399, down $400 from its regular price, while several HP notebooks bundled with a wireless mouse and a year of Microsoft 365 drop to $299. The sale also includes monitors, printers, and gaming accessories like a wireless mouse paired with a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at ANTOnline
- Gaming laptops from Lenovo with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics
- Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptop Copilot+ PCs with touchscreens
- HP notebooks bundled with a wireless mouse and Microsoft 365 subscription
- Monitors and printers included alongside laptop deals
This Asus Vivobook Go is $299 at Antonline. That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at ANTOnline
- Intel N150 quad-core processor
- 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display
- 4GB LPDDR5 memory
- 128GB UFS storage
- Includes 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription
This Acer 32" monitor is $70 off the $199.99 list at Antonline. It's the lowest price we could find. It combines a fast 1ms response time with a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support to help reduce screen tearing. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at ANTOnline
- 31.5" viewable display
- 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution
- 300 nits brightness
- 1ms response time
- 75 Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync technology
This Surface Laptop is $400 off the regular price of $1,999.99 at antonline. It pairs a 2K touchscreen with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage, and its Snapdragon X2 Elite processor qualifies it as a Copilot+ PC with built-in AI features. It ships for free. Buy Now at ANTOnline
- 13.8" touchscreen with 2304 x 1536 PixelSense Flow display
- Snapdragon X2 Elite 12-core processor w/ Qualcomm AI engine
- 16 GB of RAM
- 1 TB SSD storage
- Copilot+ PC w/ built-in AI features
- Platinum finish
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