ANTonline's Summer Sale covers a wide range of laptops, monitors, and accessories, including Lenovo Legion gaming notebooks with RTX 5060 and 5070 graphics starting around $1,399. Microsoft's Surface Pro Copilot+ PC with a 13" OLED touchscreen is $1,399, down $400 from its regular price, while several HP notebooks bundled with a wireless mouse and a year of Microsoft 365 drop to $299. The sale also includes monitors, printers, and gaming accessories like a wireless mouse paired with a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at ANTOnline
- Gaming laptops from Lenovo with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics
- Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptop Copilot+ PCs with touchscreens
- HP notebooks bundled with a wireless mouse and Microsoft 365 subscription
- Monitors and printers included alongside laptop deals
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Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
Woot's Computers Liquidation Sale covers a wide mix of PC parts and accessories, from motherboards and power supplies to cases and cooling fans. Discounts run as high as 50% off, such as the Kensington privacy screen dropping to $34.99. Bigger-ticket items are also included, like the Ubiquiti airFiber HD network radio at $1,899.99 and a Dell color laser printer at $734.02. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Amazon offers the Logitech Bolt USB-C Receiver for an all-time low of $7.24. That's an $8 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compatible with up to 6 Logi Bolt wireless keyboards and mice on one receiver
- USB-C connector with a wireless range of up to 33 feet
- Works with Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS
Woot's Prime PC Clearout Deals sale covers a wide mix of desktops, from compact office machines like the refurbished HP EliteDesk 800 G5 at $269.99 to gaming towers like the refurbished ASUS ROG G700 with RTX 5080 graphics at $3,349.99. Shoppers looking for a basic work PC or a high-end gaming rig will find options across the price range, with many units being refurbished. Deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This Asus Vivobook Go is $299 at Antonline. That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at ANTOnline
- Intel N150 quad-core processor
- 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display
- 4GB LPDDR5 memory
- 128GB UFS storage
- Includes 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription
This Acer 32" monitor is $70 off the $199.99 list at Antonline. It's the lowest price we could find. It combines a fast 1ms response time with a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support to help reduce screen tearing. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at ANTOnline
- 31.5" viewable display
- 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution
- 300 nits brightness
- 1ms response time
- 75 Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync technology
Antonline offers the Acer Predator Cestus 530 Gaming Mouse + PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller bundle for $109. That's $65 off, $10 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen. Shipping is free. Buy Now at ANTOnline
- Acer Predator Cestus 530 gaming mouse with PixArt PAW3395 sensor
- Up to 26,000 DPI with 7 programmable buttons
- 16.8 million RGB color combinations and 7-level DPI settings
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller
- Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers
- USB Type-C charging with built-in microphone and 3.5mm headset jack
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