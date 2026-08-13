Woot's Computers Liquidation Sale covers a wide mix of PC parts and accessories, from motherboards and power supplies to cases and cooling fans. Discounts run as high as 50% off, such as the Kensington privacy screen dropping to $34.99. Bigger-ticket items are also included, like the Ubiquiti airFiber HD network radio at $1,899.99 and a Dell color laser printer at $734.02. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company