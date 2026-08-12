This Asus Vivobook Go is $299 at Antonline. That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at ANTOnline
- Intel N150 quad-core processor
- 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display
- 4GB LPDDR5 memory
- 128GB UFS storage
- Includes 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription
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Published 52 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy's open-box section has laptops from big brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, massively discounted. The prices start as low as $132 and there are nearly 100 discounted builds to choose from. Open-box units are products returned under Best Buy's return policy and are verified to work, though they won't ship in their original packaging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Office Depot's clearance sale covers laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, and all-in-one PCs from brands like Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell, and Microsoft. Deals on computers start around $162 and feature some strong finds. Open-box options are mixed in alongside new units for additional savings. These deals have limited ability so when they're gone, they're gone. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, and all-in-one PCs included
- Brands include Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell, and Microsoft
- Both new and open-box units available
- Free store pickup available in 10 minutes on many items
- Screen sizes ranging from 13.3" to 22"
This Acer 32" monitor is $70 off the $199.99 list at Antonline. It's the lowest price we could find. It combines a fast 1ms response time with a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support to help reduce screen tearing. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at ANTOnline
- 31.5" viewable display
- 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution
- 300 nits brightness
- 1ms response time
- 75 Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync technology
Antonline offers the Acer Predator Cestus 530 Gaming Mouse + PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller bundle for $109. That's $65 off, $10 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen. Shipping is free. Buy Now at ANTOnline
- Acer Predator Cestus 530 gaming mouse with PixArt PAW3395 sensor
- Up to 26,000 DPI with 7 programmable buttons
- 16.8 million RGB color combinations and 7-level DPI settings
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller
- Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers
- USB Type-C charging with built-in microphone and 3.5mm headset jack
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