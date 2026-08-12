Explore Johannesburg, Kruger National Park, and Cape Town on a South Africa vacation with roundtrip international flights from Washington, D.C., a domestic flight to Cape Town, hotel and lodge stays, daily breakfast, transfers, and guided sightseeing. Highlights include a full-day Kruger safari, the Panorama Route, Table Mountain, the Cape Winelands, and the Cape Peninsula. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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