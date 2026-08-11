Explore Peru on a 12-night guided vacation visiting Lima, Arequipa, Colca Canyon, Lake Titicaca, Cusco, and Machu Picchu. The package includes roundtrip economy flights from New York, domestic flights, hotel accommodations with daily breakfast, an overnight homestay on Amantani Island, airport and overland transfers, guided excursions, and entrance fees. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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