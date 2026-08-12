Explore Japan on a 10-night guided vacation visiting Tokyo, Kanazawa, Osaka, Hiroshima, and Kyoto, with a stay in Kaga Onsen along the way. The package includes roundtrip economy flights from Los Angeles, hotel and ryokan accommodations, English-speaking guides, Shinkansen and express train journeys, private coach transfers, sightseeing, and select meals. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

Satisfy your wanderlust - and your wallet - by taking a look at all our top travel deals. Buy Now at Lumle