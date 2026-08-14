Use promo code "SHERMAN5" for an extra 5% off this 10-day tour through northern Thailand, traveling from Chiang Mai to Bangkok. Visit Elephant Nature Park, cycle through UNESCO-listed Sukhothai, stay with a local family in Naton Chan village, ride part of the historic Death Railway, swim at Erawan Waterfall, and explore Bangkok’s Grand Palace and Wat Pho. Travel is available on select 2026-2027 dates. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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