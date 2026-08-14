Use code "SHERMAN5" for an extra 5% off this eight-day walking tour along Portugal's Algarve coast, based in Sagres. Follow coastal trails to Cabo São Vicente, Ponta da Piedade, Praia da Arrifana, and other scenic spots, with five days of walks totaling about 37 miles. Travel is available on select 2026 and 2027 dates. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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