Spend six nights exploring South Tyrol and Venice with stays at Hotel Gasthof Zum Hirschen and Hotel Saturnia Venice. The tour includes guided culinary and cultural experiences, including a Schlutzkrapfen ravioli class, canederli dumpling class, Merano winery tour and tasting, San Felice Lake outing, Bolzano food tour, and a Doge's Palace tour. Travel is available on select 2026-2027 departure dates. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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