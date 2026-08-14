Travel from London to Manchester on a seven-day escorted tour through England and Wales. Visit Stonehenge and Bath, explore Cardiff and St. Fagans National Museum of History, travel through Brecon Beacons and Snowdonia national parks, and stop in Wrexham, Caernarfon, and Chester. Travel is available this October-December. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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