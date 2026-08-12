Spend 5 nights at the 5-star Dreams Cap Cana Resort & Spa with roundtrip airfare and an all-inclusive stay. The beachfront resort features 5 pools, 9 restaurants, 5 bars, 24-hour room service, a minibar, kids' and teens' clubs, and day and night entertainment. Travel is available through July 31, 2027. Book this travel deal by August 27, 2026.

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