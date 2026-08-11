Spend 4 nights at the 4.5-star Ocean El Faro in Punta Cana with roundtrip airfare and all-inclusive dining and drinks. The beachfront resort features multiple pools, a lazy river, water park, 11 restaurants, 14 bars, and nightly entertainment. Travel is available through December 23, 2026. Book this travel deal by August 20, 2026.

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