Spend 4 nights at the 5-star Sanctuary Cap Cana, a Luxury Collection Adult All-Inclusive Resort, with roundtrip airfare and an all-inclusive stay. This adults-only beachfront resort features 6 swimming pools, 5 restaurants, 7 bars, 24-hour room service, a minibar, and access to nearby Sanctuary Town. Travel is available through April 30, 2027. Book this travel deal by August 19, 2026.

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