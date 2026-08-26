This dash cam is is $160. That's $60 off its regular price of $220 and is a recent price drop for its all-time lowest price on Amazon. It covers all four sides of the vehicle with a 4K front camera and three 1080p cameras, plus AI driver monitoring that flags distraction, yawning, and phone use. A 128GB memory card is included, so there's no need to buy one separately. Deal ends today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Four 150° wide-angle lenses with 4K front camera and three 1080p cameras for 360° coverage
- AI driver monitoring detects distraction, yawning, phone use, and smoking
- F1.8 aperture lens with infrared night vision and wide dynamic range
- 3" touchscreen display with voice command control
- Wi-Fi app connectivity and built-in GPS for route tracking
- Includes a 128GB microSD card, supports up to 512GB
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon, get the Cobra Discreet SC120 QHD 1440p Dash Cam for $60. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It records in QHD 1440P resolution and includes a 16 GB SD card, night vision, and built-in WiFi for sharing footage without removing the device from your car. Buy Now at Amazon
- Records in QHD 1440P video resolution
- Built-in Wi-Fi for storing, editing, and sharing footage
- Night vision for low-light recording
- 140-degree field of view
- Includes a 16 GB SD card, car mount, and quick guide
This Vantrue E360 dash cam drops to $99.99, down from $359.99 at Walmart. You'd pay $200 elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- 5.2K resolution with 360° panoramic view
- Dual STARVIS 2 image sensors w/ HDR for better low-light footage
- 8 infrared lights for night vision on front and inside cameras
- 5GHz WiFi and built-in GPS
- 1.54" IPS touchscreen with voice control support
- 24/7 buffered parking mode with 10-second pre-recording
This Baseus dash cam drops to $56 via promo code "USFB08C", a savings of $160. The sensor is designed to pull in more light and detail in low-light conditions, which matters most for nighttime driving and dimly lit parking areas. Wi-Fi 6 support allows for quicker footage transfers to a phone than older Wi-Fi standards, and the 24-hour parking mode keeps watch over the car even when it's turned off. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 4K front camera resolution
- Sony image sensor built for low-light recording
- Front and rear camera setup included
- Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for app pairing
- Built-in GPS location tracking
- 24-hour parking monitoring mode
A 4-channel dash cam records front, rear, and both sides of your vehicle simultaneously, which makes it worth considering for rideshare drivers, fleet vehicles, or anyone who wants full 360° coverage. Apply coupon code "JY3UDCHM" for a savings of $86. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 adjustable lenses
- 128GB eMMC storage
- front dash cam of 2.5K and additional channels at 1K
- left and right cabin cameras each feature 6 built-in IR LEDs
- Model: M660
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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