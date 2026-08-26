This Baseus dash cam drops to $56 via promo code "USFB08C", a savings of $160. The sensor is designed to pull in more light and detail in low-light conditions, which matters most for nighttime driving and dimly lit parking areas. Wi-Fi 6 support allows for quicker footage transfers to a phone than older Wi-Fi standards, and the 24-hour parking mode keeps watch over the car even when it's turned off. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress