32 Degrees offers its Women's Lightweight Packable Shirt Jacket for $20 via coupon code "NEWSFIVE". That's $75 off. Plus, get free shipping on orders over $23.74 with stacking coupon code "NEWS24". Deal ends September 2. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Shell made of 100% nylon with polyester lining
- Semi-fitted silhouette with a 28" body length in size S
- Snap button front with chest patch pockets
- Side pockets with snap closure
- Made with 100% recycled Cloudfill insulation, 550-650 fill power
- Water-resistant and packs into a pouch (sold separately)
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Code "NEWSFIVE"
Code "NEWS24"
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Expires 9/2/2026
Published 51 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this Men's Ski Jacket for $20. It's a great deal for a men's winter jacket. It's built with a waterproof, windproof shell and an adjustable hood, making it suited for cold-weather wear. Buy Now at Amazon
REI's Past Season jacket clearance sale covers more than 1,460 styles from brands like Patagonia, Arc'teryx, The North Face, and Columbia. Discounts vary, with some pieces like the Boulder Gear Vista Soft-Shell Jacket at $46, down 61% from $120, and the Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Marsupial Jacket at $79, half off its $159 price. Shoppers can filter by category, from rain and insulated jackets to fleece and windbreakers, in men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members get free shipping outright). Shop Now at REI
- Over 1,460 jackets included across the sale
- Categories span hiking, insulated, snow, fleece, rain, and windbreaker styles
- Brands include Arc'teryx, Patagonia, The North Face, Columbia, and Marmot
- Options for men's, women's, and kids' sizing
- Prices range from about $20 to $2,000 depending on style
At Woot, use promo code "SUPERSAVING" to get this Amazon Essentials Men's Longline Topcoat for $13. It's a great deal for a men's topcoat. (New customers can use the same code to get it for $11.) Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
32 Degrees has marked down dozens of men's and women's styles for its Summer Clearance Sale, with prices starting at $3.99. The sale spans everyday basics like tees and polos as well as activewear, swimwear, sleepwear, and footwear, giving shoppers a wide range of categories to pick from at clearance prices. Plus, get free shipping with a purchase of $23.74 via coupon code "NEWS24". Sale ends August 31 at 9 am ET, while supplies last. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Men's and women's clothing including tees, polos, shorts, and swimwear
- Activewear pieces such as leggings, sports bras, and active shorts
- Sleepwear and loungewear options for men
- Footwear including flip-flops, sandals, and slip-on shoes
- Prices start under $10 across most categories
32 Degrees offers the 32 Degrees Men's Stretch Flow Tipped Polo from $5.99. Coupon code "NEWSTIP" cuts the starting price to $3.99. That's $24 off its $30 comparison value. It's built with quick-drying, anti-pilling polyester and a contrast tipped collar and sleeves for a classic golf-style look. Shipping adds $6, but you can spend $32 or more to get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 100% polyester construction
- Regular fit
- 28.5" body length (size M)
- Contrast tipped collar, placket, and sleeves
- Quick-drying, anti-pilling fabric
- Tag-free label
- Available in multiple colors, at either $3.99 or $5.99 after the coupon
32 Degrees offers its Men's Lightweight Packable Hooded Jacket for $20 via coupon code "NEWSFIVE". That's $80 off. Plus, get free shipping on orders over $23.74 with stacking coupon code "NEWS24". Deal ends September 2. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Nylon shell with polyester lining
- Recycled poly-fill insulation made from recycled water bottles
- 27" body length (size M)
- Water-resistant construction
- Side zip pockets and hooded design
- Packs into an included pouch for storage
This 32 Degrees short is $14.99. That's $29 below the listed comparison value. Use promo code "NEWS24" to get free shipping on orders of $23.75 or more (otherwise, shipping adds $6). Buy Now at 32 Degrees
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