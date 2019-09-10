Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. (For further comparison, it's also $5 under the best deal we could find for the 4th-generation model.) Buy Now
Protect your Apple and Samsung phones. Just in case... Shop Now
That's $3 under our May mention, $23 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $43 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
theprunedanish via eBay offers its Mophie 2,420mAh Portable Battery Pack in Gold for $16.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our refurb mention from February and the best price we could find by $44.
Update: It's now $19.99. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,889. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen for a single plate and $2 less than buying via another storefront today. Buy Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
