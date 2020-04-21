Open Offer in New Tab
Advance Auto Parts · 59 mins ago
3M Quick Headlight Clear Coat Wipe
$4
free shipping w/ $25

Save a buck and clear up those cloudy headlights already. Buy Now at Advance Auto Parts

  • Use coupon code "CARE" to get this price.
  • Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with $25.
  • 4-step process for restoring headlights in under an hour
  • Model: 39173
  Code "CARE"
