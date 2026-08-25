Dogs that need broader nutritional coverage, especially picky eaters or older pets, benefit from having 24 vitamins and minerals in one chew instead of juggling several supplements. Apply coupon code "OKG7QDJJ" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Strengthen immunity and cardiovascular function
- Enhance joint flexibility and reduce inflammation
- Promote cognitive development and eye health
- Relieve skin allergies and improve coat health
- Support digestive health with probiotics
At Amazon, add two items from this selection which spans dog and cat food, coffee, breakfast cereal, and personal care items, to your cart to get 50% off the cheapest item. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This 5-lb. bag of Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Senior dog food is $14.97, down from $17.48. It's formulated for dogs 7 and older, with deboned chicken as the first ingredient plus glucosamine and chondroitin for joint support. Spend $35 for free shipping. Otherwise, shipping adds $6.99. Buy Now at Walmart
- Made for senior dogs age 7 and up
- Deboned chicken listed as the first ingredient
- Contains glucosamine and chondroitin for joint support
- Includes LifeSource Bits, a blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants
- No poultry by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, or artificial preservatives
- 5-lb. bag
Older or larger-breed dogs prone to joint stiffness can benefit from a daily supplement like this, and at $7 for 70 count, that's $3 off the usual price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-in-1 formula with glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, and turmeric
- Supports joint flexibility and comfortable range of motion
- Promotes cartilage health and connective tissue resilience
- Maintains mobility for all breeds and life stages
- Supports comfortable movement before and after physical activity
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
Sign In or Register