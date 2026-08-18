This Antioch bed with 4 drawers, open storage headboard, adjustable LED light, and charging station is $234. That's $466 off list and the lowest price we could find. It combines four storage drawers, built-in USB and USB-C charging, and app-controlled LED headboard lighting in one frame that skips the need for a box spring. The metal frame is rated for 1,100 lbs. of support. Buy Now at Wayfair