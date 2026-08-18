This Antioch bed with 4 drawers, open storage headboard, adjustable LED light, and charging station is $234. That's $466 off list and the lowest price we could find. It combines four storage drawers, built-in USB and USB-C charging, and app-controlled LED headboard lighting in one frame that skips the need for a box spring. The metal frame is rated for 1,100 lbs. of support. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Four under-bed storage drawers on smooth-glide wheels
- Built-in USB and USB-C charging ports in the headboard
- App-controlled LED headboard lighting with 20 static colors and 22 dynamic modes
- Metal frame with 13 support slats and 9 legs, no box spring needed
- 1,100-lb. weight capacity
- No box spring required
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Published 31 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Wayfair offers the Gracie Oaks Queen Size Murphy Bed for $279.99 for a $240 savings. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 18th. Buy Now at Wayfair
This queen storage bed frame is $218.57 at Amazon. It's $76 below Wayfair's price and the lowest price we've seen. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- gas lift mechanism
- high wingback headboard
- solid wood slats
- no box spring needed
At Amazon, get the Flexispot Adjustable Queen Bed Base for $200. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this bed base. It combines an upholstered frame, tufted headboard, and a motorized base that lifts the head up to 60 degrees and the legs up to 35 degrees. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines an upholstered bed frame and adjustable base in one unit
- Tufted upholstered headboard w/ matching padded side rails and footboard
- Head lifts up to 60° and legs up to 35° via wired remote
- Steel frame supports up to 600 lbs
- Fits a queen-size mattress
This Qualler daybed is $406 off the regular price of $793 at The Home Depot. The set includes a pull-out trundle for extra sleeping space and built-in USB ports for charging devices, all in a solid pinewood and MDF construction. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Twin size daybed with pull-out trundle for an additional sleeping space
- Built-in USB ports for charging devices
- Constructed from solid pinewood and MDF
- White finish
- Suitable for dorms, apartments, and guest rooms
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Rebrilliant Prestridge cabinet organizer is $54.99, down from $109.99 at Wayfair. It's a solid wood, pre-assembled pull-out drawer with soft-close full-extension slides, and it comes in widths ranging from 12" to 33" to fit different cabinet openings. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Fully pre-assembled with no assembly required
- Made of solid wood construction
- Soft-close full-extension slides for smooth, quiet operation
- Dual mounting options for framed or frameless cabinets
- Available in widths from 12" to 33"
- Pre-drilled holes included for installation
At $60 off the normal price, this is the lowest price we could find for this Rebrilliant cabinet organizer, available today at Wayfair. The unit arrives fully pre-assembled, so no complicated assembly is required before installation. Soft-close full-extension slides and dual mounting options, compatible with both framed and frameless cabinets, are included. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Latitude Run Vesna sleeper sofa is $500, down from $900 at Wayfair. It doubles as a pull-out bed and includes built-in USB ports, cup holders, and hidden storage in both the armrests and chaise. Delivery is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 81" wide L-shaped sectional sleeper sofa with pull-out bed
- Built-in USB ports, cup holders, and side pockets on both sides
- Flip-open armrests reveal hidden storage compartments
- Hidden storage space beneath the chaise
- Includes three cushions and two small pillows
- Solid wood frame
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