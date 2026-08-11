Woot's fabric and craft sale covers everything from the Brother CS7205 sewing machine at $249.99 to fabric by the yard starting under $10. Discounts run as high as 60% off, with plenty of quilting, upholstery, and craft fabric options mixed in alongside sewing machines and fabric paint. The sale spans sewing hardware and raw materials alike, making it useful whether you need a new machine or just more fabric on hand. This deal ends August 21. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 8/22/2026
Published 16 min ago
Useful for hemming, patching, or bonding fabric without sewing. Apply coupon code "Q2GRY59A" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- High-viscosity formula creates durable fabric bonds
- Anti-clogging needle tip ensures precise application
- Bonds cotton, denim, leather, and polyester materials
- Dries to a clear, long-lasting finish
- Versatile for repairs, patches, and fabric crafting
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-in-1 Precision Sliding Gauge Ruler for $2.10. It's the best deal we could find by $7. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This Vevor hat heat press is $89.90, down from $108.90 and at least $20 less than other retailers charge. It comes with four interchangeable platens in different sizes, letting it handle multiple hat shapes and sizes without needing separate equipment. Buy Now at Amazon
- Temperature range of 32-449°F with time settings from 1-999 seconds and countdown alerts
- Includes four interchangeable platens in sizes 5.9" x 3", 6.6" x 2.7", 6.6" x 3.9", and 7.9" x 3.5"
- Dual heating tubes with a PTFE-coated plate and 580-watt power for faster warm-up
- Includes a cap stretcher, platen covers, a gas spring, and four suction feet for stability
- Auto shut-off feature with buzzer alert
- Works with cotton, polyester, canvas, and other materials
Apply the promo code "PAINT160" to get the iPaint Custom Paint by Number Kit for $124 less than Walmart charges. Buy Now at HTVRONT
Woot's clearance sale spans everything from laptops and gaming gear to power tools, fragrances, and smart home devices, all marked down as open-box, reconditioned, or scratch-and-dent stock. A karaoke machine drops to $50.34 from a $309.99 reference price, an 84% cut, while name-brand tech like a Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming router falls to $96.99 from $299.99. The range also covers designer fragrances, laptops from Dell, HP, and Lenovo, and networking gear from Netgear, Google, and Linksys, with free shipping for Prime members. This deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Clearance Corner gathers leftover stock from across the site, spanning Home & Kitchen, Electronics, Tools & Garden, Computers, and Sports & Outdoors categories. Amazon Prime members get free standard shipping on orders. The sale runs through August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
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