Woot's fabric and craft sale covers everything from the Brother CS7205 sewing machine at $249.99 to fabric by the yard starting under $10. Discounts run as high as 60% off, with plenty of quilting, upholstery, and craft fabric options mixed in alongside sewing machines and fabric paint. The sale spans sewing hardware and raw materials alike, making it useful whether you need a new machine or just more fabric on hand. This deal ends August 21. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company