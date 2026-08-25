Bright, even lighting like this suits kitchens, hallways, or basements where you want consistent coverage across multiple rooms without buying fixtures one at a time. Apply coupon code "NWPCUDGT" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3200 lumens with 90% energy savings
- Two-step simple twist-lock installation
- 0.87-inch ultra-slim profile for low ceilings
- 25,000-hour lifespan for long-term reliability
- Flicker-free illumination with eye protection technology
West Elm's lighting sale covers pendant lights, table lamps, floor lamps, and sconces across a range of styles and finishes. Shoppers can filter by room or product type to find in-stock pieces ready to ship. We've pictured the Sculptural Geo 8" 7-Light Chandelier for $55.20 ($14 savings). Buy Now at West Elm
- Includes pendant lights, table lamps, floor lamps, and sconces
- Multiple finishes and colors available
- Filterable by product type and room
- In-stock items ready to ship
This digital clock with a 13-color night light is $12.99, down from $19.99 at Woot. It's the best deal we could find by $17. It includes a USB charging port and adjustable alarm volume, features not always found on basic bedside clocks. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Wayfair offers the 510 Design Fairmount 8-Light Traditional Chandelier for $15.03 when you clip the coupon. That's a $57 low and a very low price for a chandelier. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Includes 8 extension rods (six 12" and two 6") for adjustable hanging height between 19" and 49"
Update: The price has changed to $13.99 since this was originally published.
This sunset lamp projector is $12.99, down from $19.99. It runs off any USB power source and includes a 180-degree adjustable joint for changing the angle and size of the projected light. Buy Now at Amazon
- 180-degree rotating aluminum alloy joint for adjustable angles
- Powered via USB with a 2-meter cable and switch button
- Projects a sunset-style colored light effect on walls and ceilings
- Measures 0.8" x 3.5" x 10.4" and weighs 6.3 oz.
- Indoor use only
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
Sign In or Register